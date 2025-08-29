Game, set and AI at the US Open

When over a million tennis fans attend the US Open at Billie Jean King Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, Queens, the stakes to nail the fan experience are sky-high. Each day, around 75,000 fans pour into the grounds from either the picturesque boardwalk leading from the 7 train at the East Gate or they come by the South Gate, past the splattering fountains around the Unisphere–an iconic 120-foot-wide stainless-steel globe built for the 1964-1965 World Fair.

Another 14 million fans around the world will follow the action through the US Open app and website. “It’s incredibly important to get that first impression on day one right and keep doing it right,” said IBM Distinguished Engineer Stephen Hammer. “If that experience in-person or digitally isn't what the user is looking for, they might not come back.”

For that reason, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) and IBM are launching several new AI-driven features this year to give those fans round-the-clock information about every player on every court. The IBM and USTA partnership has “transformed how we operate and connect with fans,” said Brian Ryerson, Senior Director of Digital Strategy at the USTA in a press release. The team is “delivering real-time insights that enrich the fan experience, while significantly improving the reliability, scalability, and efficiency of our digital platforms and behind-the-scenes operations.”

Specifically, fans can converse with Match Chat, an interactive AI assistant, by either selecting an option from a menu of pre-written prompts (e.g., “What happened in the match so far?”) or by typing their own questions, such as “Who converted more break points this match?” The US Open app also helps fans on-site with an “Ask The Open” assistant that will answer questions such as “Where can I find a Honey Deuce?,” the Open’s signature raspberry lemonade cocktail with melon pieces shaped like tennis balls.

Fans can also get live probabilities for any given player through another feature on the app called Live Likelihood to Win, which updates projections throughout a match based on AI-powered analysis of player statistics, expert opinion and match momentum.

Finally, the Key Points built with watsonx creates concise and accurate 3-bullet summaries of hundreds of articles on the US Open app and website. Fans can click a button to get a “TL;DR” (Too Long; Didn’t Read) recap of an articles. “We can really increase the breadth and depth of what a user can experience within tennis,” said Aaron Baughman, IBM Fellow, in an interview with IBM Think. While the technology is innovative, it’s also not technology for technology’s sake, he said. Instead, he said, its function is to support the USTA’s two overarching goals: attracting more users and creating more engagement using the US Open app and website.

These enhanced AI features come at a time when audience demand for more interactive digital content is accelerating. According to a new study of more than 20,000 sports fans, 85% of tennis fans worldwide value AI-powered features, with real-time insights and personalized highlights central to how they engage with sports.