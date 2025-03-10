Meet the AI-first phones powered by small models

Some, like researchers from Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications, are now designing small language models specifically for smartphones. The team found that small language models run “more quickly and efficiently” when they are designed for the hardware they will run on rather than fine-tuning a larger model to use on a phone, says co-author Rongjie Yi to IBM Think.

Why is the AI phone race speeding up now? Advances in small language models (SLMs) are propelling this evolution in mobile technology, says El Maghraoui. “These compact, more efficient and more capable models can do real-time processing and create personalized, secure interactions on edge devices like smartphones,” she says.

El Maghraoui adds that as people use SLMs on smartphones, we may learn lessons that will actually be most useful outside the consumer arena. Small models are nice for phones, but critical for “more serious, mission-critical applications, such as embedded devices in factories where sensitive manufacturing data must be processed locally.”

From financial services to healthcare to manufacturing, there are many situations where companies have data that they want to keep on premises. Small models allow them to extract useful information from that data without having to send it to a public cloud.

For this reason, IBM has prioritized smaller, fit-for-purpose models such as its Granite series because they enable enterprises to pursue frontier model performance at a fraction of the cost.

IBM’s Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna elaborated in an article in Fortune: “In our work at IBM, we’ve seen that fit-for-purpose models have already led to up to 30-fold reductions in AI inference costs, making training more efficient and accessible.”

In many enterprise settings, there are “time and accuracy constraints that are more stringent,” says El Magrahoui. Any delays or errors can result in losing large amounts of money or compromising the security of data or more.

“You cannot afford to make a mistake in those environments because it has much more serious implications than just having maybe a mistake in scheduling a flight or something like that,” she says.

As users continue to experiment with SLM-powered AI-first phones, those in other arenas will continue to keep a close eye on what is learned from these edge devices.