Why AI’s next frontier is learning to grip a tomato

A robot hand picks up a tomato, cracks an egg and lifts a fragile lab instrument. These tasks, featured in a Genesis AI video, are ones a child can do without thinking and ones that machines historically couldn’t do at all. Now startups are betting they can, and money is pouring in.

For the past three years, AI largely lived inside laptops and phones through chatbots, coding assistants and image generators. Companies such as Genesis AI, Tesla and Figure AI are now racing to build what they call “physical AI,” systems capable of understanding and manipulating the real world through robots. Genesis AI made its bid in early May, unveiling a robotic foundation model it calls GENE-26.5 and pitching it as the first AI brain to give robots human-level physical manipulation. Researchers at organizations, including IBM, are exploring related work around simulation, physics-based models and embodied intelligence.

“What is so special about the moment today is the technology,” Vivian Sun, Vice President of Commercial and Strategy at Genesis AI, told IBM Think in an interview. “The transformer-based foundation model is now giving us a new possibility of robots.”

Traditionally, these machines performed narrow, preprogrammed tasks. “Robots have been here for decades, with industrial robots, Roombas, etcetera, doing pretty particular tasks that we program them to do,” Sun said. The new wave of robotics reverses that. Inside labs and Silicon Valley boardrooms, executives are talking about bringing AI into factories, warehouses, hospitals, restaurants and homes.