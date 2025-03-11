Browsing obsolete: Examining the AI search era

Every week brings a new wave of AI innovation, and search is no exception. So it wasn’t a surprise when Google recently announced AI Mode, a search mode that answers queries with AI responses and curated links.

“We’ve been hearing from power users that they want AI responses for even more of their searches,” Robby Stein, Google Search’s VP of Product, wrote on LinkedIn. AI Mode runs on a custom version of Gemini 2.0. According to Google, this will allow users to ask more nuanced questions, get more links and have their context taken into account.

“I don’t even use Google anymore—I just use ChatGPT,” says Ash Minhas, a Technical Content Manager at IBM. The value, he says, is the ability of ChatGPT to scan and synthesize a vast amount of sources in a short amount of time.

This, of course, marks another shift in the ever-evolving search landscape. Google remains dominant—according to Similarweb, it registered more than 81 billion monthly visits between December 2024 and February 2025, while OpenAI’s ChatGPT saw fewer than 4 billion. The AI search engine Perplexity, over the same period, recorded 101 million visits. Even still, experts see great promise for these LLMs in the years ahead.

“Adoption took off, and it’s only going up. The number of people who know about these tools is growing,” says Ahmed Malik, CEO and Co-Founder of ScalePost, in an interview with IBM Think. “Few things in the world captured corporate and consumer imagination like this,” he adds. Founded in 2024, ScalePost serves as a marketplace between AI companies and content sources. The startup has already begun working with top publishers, helping them facilitate and scale partnerships with AI firms like Perplexity.