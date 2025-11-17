AI inches toward a more human kind of memory

AI researchers say the newest wave of memory upgrades is pushing machine recall a little closer to the way the human brain learns and adapts.

A push to fix a long-standing limitation in artificial intelligence is driving the shift. Today’s large language models (LLMs) can write code, summarize complex material and parse long documents. Still, they typically learn in a single training run and rarely update without risking “catastrophic forgetting,” a term researchers use to describe the loss of earlier knowledge when new training is added. Google Research outlined one of the latest attempts to address that problem last week with a training framework called Nested Learning.

“If deployed carefully, it could lead to genuinely personalized models, ones that learn with you instead of being frozen in time,” Gabe Goodhart, Chief Architect of AI Open Innovation at IBM, said in an interview with IBM Think.