It’s the moment writers have been waiting for since the earliest days of LLMs: there’s now a semi-scientific way to quantify how “stupid and bad” certain pieces of AI fiction might be (not our words, but we don’t necessarily disagree). In a University of Maryland and Google DeepMind joint study, researchers compared more than 50,000 AI-generated stories with more than 100,000 pieces of real published fiction to discover telltale patterns of non-human authorship. You can think of it as an actual scientific cheat sheet for those of us who failed that New York Times quiz from May, “Who’s a Better Writer: AI or Humans?” Yes, we write about AI for a living. No, we don’t want to talk about it.

The authors of the study created a data pipeline they call StoryScope, which starts with their coming up with 304 criteria for evaluating a narrative structure for AI and non-AI stories, such as the occurrence of “fourth-wall breaking” and whether “key interactions [between characters] occur in dyads or groups.” They then translated each story from regular prose into a feature vector, an ordered list of numbers representing the incidences of those 304 criteria.

The researchers then passed all that data through XGBoost (eXtreme Gradient Boosting), an open-source machine learning (ML) library that uses gradient-boosted decision trees, which minimize errors between predicted and actual results.

ML then did what it does best: find patterns in the data (the full dataset is on Hugging Face).



The study found some idiosyncratic patterns in the AI-generated stories, such as an “over-index[ing] on dream sequences,” “notably flat event escalation” and the overuse of the words “delve” and “tapestry.” Predictably—to many—it also mentioned the excessive use of the em dash—a sure sign of bot-generated prose. Check out this passage from James Joyce’s Dubliners: “Weren’t some of the popes—of course, not our present man, or his predecessor, but some of the old popes—not exactly ... you know ... up to the knocker?” You’re telling us Joyce didn’t use an LLM to write that? Come on. No human would use that many em dashes or write a book with a last sentence that is 4,391 words long.

Inevitably, some were skeptical of the study’s findings. “I take issue with this,” IBM Research Head of Content Mike Murphy told IBM Think. “I’m human and can also write stupid and bad stories.”

We disagree, but he makes a valid point: We should test this ourselves. To this end, we asked Murphy—along with several LLMs—to write a paragraph beginning with the sentence, “It was a dark and stormy night.” Can you identify the human-written response in this lineup? We’ll reveal the correct answer in next week’s Final Thoughts. (Hint: You can eliminate one of these answers if you read this previous Final Thoughts entry on the ubiquitous AI story trope of this particular guy with this particular job.)

A. It was a dark and stormy night. Rain fell so relentlessly that even the old church bell seemed unwilling to mark the hour. At the edge of the harbor, a woman in a crimson coat waited with an empty birdcage in one hand and a sealed letter in the other, as though one of them was about to become useless. By dawn, everyone claimed to have seen her there, but no two stories agreed on what she carried when she disappeared.

B. It was a dark and stormy night. The eaves of the castle were occasionally splayed with shadows as lightning struck behind the hills of Transylvania. A wayward traveler approached the castle. His carriage had broken down, and the storm had scared away his horses. He swore he saw a shadowy figure in a cape in the castle window—but only each time lightning struck. Scared but soaked, he carried on towards the castle.

C. It was a dark and stormy night, and the lighthouse on Cutter’s Point had not blinked in three days. Mara stood at the cliff’s edge, watching the black water churn like something alive and hungry. Somewhere past the rocks, a ship’s horn moaned once, twice, then fell silent—and silence, in weather like this, never meant anything good.

D. It was a dark and stormy night, the kind that didn’t just rattle the windows but loosened the very screws of memory, and Elias Thorne sat alone in his lighthouse, watching the sea thrash itself into a white froth against the rocks below, when the radio crackled to life with a voice he hadn’t heard in twenty years—his own.