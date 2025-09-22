AI creative tools are ready—but businesses aren’t

AI video tools are evolving faster than creative industries can keep up with. Voice cloning, generative animation, video and music generation, and multimodal storytelling are no longer speculative; they’re used in real campaigns and large-scale projects—and soon, we’ll be seeing them in feature films.

But in the enterprise world, adoption is lagging. The IBM Institute for Business Value recently found that 60% of organizations have not developed a consistent, company-wide approach to generative AI.

“For big corporations, any adoption of new technology is going to be a long process,” said Tony Pu, a Global Product Marketing Lead at KlingAI, in a recent interview with IBM Think. KlingAI is a Beijing-based AI studio developing proprietary text-to-video generation and creative tools. “There’s lots of corporate procedures to go through,” Pu said. “And video generation technology has only been around for a year and a half.”

Still, Pu has noticed a clear shift among businesses, where the company is currently expanding. “They’re interested,” he said, referring to organizations looking to use AI in their creative processes. “So instead of approaching this from their in-house team, they work with their close agencies or studio partners, as a trial.”

But interest alone doesn’t guarantee adoption. Legal teams are still drawing lines in the sand around safe use, especially when it comes to data provenance. That’s where companies like ElevenLabs come in.

ElevenLabs started in 2022 with a focus on voice generation, but the company has since extended into new domains, such as music generation. Models trained on licensed and royalty-free data can be appealing, especially amid major label copyright lawsuits against AI companies such as Suno and Udio.

“We have our new music model, Eleven Music, trained on all fully licensed data,” said Matty Shimura, a Creator Competition at ElevenLabs. “We’ve worked with artists and creatives, and it’s all sanctioned there.”

The emergence of “safe” models, like Marey, recently released by MoonValley and Astoria built for Hollywood use, signals an appetite for ethical AI use. “People can draw the line in the sand for themselves based on their creative standards, moral values or what their legal team is telling them in terms of risk,” Shimura said.

Still, Shimura doesn’t believe sweeping technical breakthroughs will be enough to make AI tools the new norm among businesses and creative industries; there are hesitancies in the industry because of copyright concerns and the provenance of training data. The creative community is still divided, said Shimura, and many fear for their jobs. To promote adoption among creatives, many AI creative companies are launching their own competitions for AI-powered artists. Video model Runway has an AI film festival, and ElevenLabs created the Chroma Awards, an AI film, music and game competition.

“Audio is powerful because it runs through all image and video tools,” Shimura said. There’s always sound, and it’s a key part of storytelling, but there won’t be a single breakthrough that suddenly makes it click. Change will come from communities and content—people will need to see best-in-class work and hear about it from their friends before it really takes off.”