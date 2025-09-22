AI creative tools are ready—but businesses aren’t

AI video tools are evolving faster than creative industries can keep up with. Voice cloning, generative animation, video and music generation, and multimodal storytelling are no longer speculative; they’re used in real campaigns and large-scale projects—and soon, we’ll be seeing them in feature films.
But in the enterprise world, adoption is lagging. The IBM Institute for Business Value recently found that 60% of organizations have not developed a consistent, company-wide approach to generative AI.
“For big corporations, any adoption of new technology is going to be a long process,” said Tony Pu, a Global Product Marketing Lead at KlingAI, in a recent interview with IBM Think. KlingAI is a Beijing-based AI studio developing proprietary text-to-video generation and creative tools. “There’s lots of corporate procedures to go through,” Pu said. “And video generation technology has only been around for a year and a half.”
Still, Pu has noticed a clear shift among businesses, where the company is currently expanding. “They’re interested,” he said, referring to organizations looking to use AI in their creative processes. “So instead of approaching this from their in-house team, they work with their close agencies or studio partners, as a trial.”
But interest alone doesn’t guarantee adoption. Legal teams are still drawing lines in the sand around safe use, especially when it comes to data provenance. That’s where companies like ElevenLabs come in.
ElevenLabs started in 2022 with a focus on voice generation, but the company has since extended into new domains, such as music generation. Models trained on licensed and royalty-free data can be appealing, especially amid major label copyright lawsuits against AI companies such as Suno and Udio.
“We have our new music model, Eleven Music, trained on all fully licensed data,” said Matty Shimura, a Creator Competition at ElevenLabs. “We’ve worked with artists and creatives, and it’s all sanctioned there.”
The emergence of “safe” models, like Marey, recently released by MoonValley and Astoria built for Hollywood use, signals an appetite for ethical AI use. “People can draw the line in the sand for themselves based on their creative standards, moral values or what their legal team is telling them in terms of risk,” Shimura said.
Still, Shimura doesn’t believe sweeping technical breakthroughs will be enough to make AI tools the new norm among businesses and creative industries; there are hesitancies in the industry because of copyright concerns and the provenance of training data. The creative community is still divided, said Shimura, and many fear for their jobs. To promote adoption among creatives, many AI creative companies are launching their own competitions for AI-powered artists. Video model Runway has an AI film festival, and ElevenLabs created the Chroma Awards, an AI film, music and game competition.
“Audio is powerful because it runs through all image and video tools,” Shimura said. There’s always sound, and it’s a key part of storytelling, but there won’t be a single breakthrough that suddenly makes it click. Change will come from communities and content—people will need to see best-in-class work and hear about it from their friends before it really takes off.”
That kind of change is already underway in the marketing world, where directors and editors are rethinking their roles. Creative director Nik Kleverov directed Toys“R”Us’ first AI-generated ad last year. He directed an AI short that was released earlier this year called Memory Maker, and he recently announced that he will be directing Critterz, a USD 30-million budget, AI-animated movie backed by OpenAI. Critterz will use a mix of traditional animation, with human artists drawing the characters, and AI.
“Working with AI requires the ability to document all your prompting,” Kleverov said in a recent interview with IBM Think. “Since then, it has become more of a norm. I think we’re going to start to see more acceptance of AI and more integration of it into projects in the years to come.”
He noted that brands still want control, and generative AI tools can make that challenging.
“Brands and clients are very specific, and that exact precision of controlling shots and scenes is maybe not quite there yet,” Kleverov said. “Every frame we shoot in a commercial, we’re fussing with the hair, scooching a couch back three feet in the background, moving that plant and doing 28 takes of someone’s line until they say it just the right way.”
AI doesn’t yet offer that level of precision, Kleverov said. And learning to use it effectively demands a different kind of creative patience. “You always need to find ways to hack the system into giving you what you want, so it takes a different type of creator,” Kleverov said. “My hot take is that editors are becoming the new directors, because as you create with AI, it’s really also an editorial task.”
AI-generated content raises real concerns, and many teams using AI still want to put humans at the forefront of the creative process. Documenting their process to demonstrate human involvement, and originality, has become a norm. “I’ve seen the case of studios that are starting their process with human illustrators and sketches,” said Claire Xue, Head of Community at Wonder Studios, an AI-native studio, in an interview with IBM Think.
That editorial mindset is also shaping how enterprise teams approach AI integration. IBM has started using Adobe’s AI design tool, Adobe Firefly—but the rollout has been thoughtful.
“When it comes to enterprise, there are so many more considerations to take in, like security, data privacy, legal contracts, brand guidelines,” said Todd Cramer, a Design Leader at IBM. “It’s not as easy as just using gen AI, right? There are lots of layers to making sure we, or any enterprise, can use it successfully, ethically and securely, with protections for data going in, data coming out and for the business itself.”
Using generative AI comes with surprises. “It’s definitely like you’re taking a chance. You’re trying something new; it’s not going to work right out of the gate, it’s going to take some tweaking and some adjustment,” he said. “But like I think with the right use case, with the right strategy, with the right governance model and the right integration, it can be super valuable.”
Cramer believes AI will eventually become invisible, just another part of the workflow, the way Adobe Photoshop did a few decades ago.
“It’ll become so ingrained in how we work that we’ll forget what it was like before it existed,” he said.
