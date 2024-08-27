Cloud investments soar as AI advances

These days, cloud news often gets overshadowed by anything and everything related to AI. The truth is they go hand-in-hand since many enterprises use cloud computing to deliver AI and generative AI at scale.

“Hybrid cloud and AI are two sides of the same coin because it’s all about the data,” said Ric Lewis, IBM’s SVP of Infrastructure, at Think 2024.

To function well, generative AI systems need to access the data that feeds its models wherever it resides. Enter the hybrid cloud—which can access data on premises, at the edge or in a mixture of private and public cloud. So, businesses that adopt a hybrid cloud approach can better scale AI and generative AI projects and unlock the value of their data.

Varun Bijlani, Global Managing Partner for Hybrid Cloud Services at IBM, describes the symbiotic relationship between AI and cloud slightly differently.

“AI is supremely accelerating the execution of hybrid cloud and at the same time you can’t go from pilot to production to scale without a robust architecture,” says Bijlani.