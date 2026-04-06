AI’s advance is steady, not sudden, study finds

The MIT researchers analyzed more than 17,000 evaluations of AI systems performing tasks from across the US labor market, focusing on work that involves generating or processing text, such as writing, analysis and communication. They found that performance gains tended to occur across many tasks at once, rather than concentrating in narrow areas where systems suddenly improve.

“We find little evidence of crashing waves and substantial evidence that rising tides are the primary form of AI automation,” the authors write.

The distinction shows up in how AI performance changes as tasks become more complex. In a “crashing wave” scenario, systems would suddenly master certain tasks after long periods of failure. In a “rising tide” scenario, improvements spread more evenly across tasks of different length and difficulty. The researchers found a relatively flat relationship between task duration and success rates, suggesting that gains occurred broadly rather than in concentrated bursts.

At the same time, the underlying pace of improvement remains fast. The researchers find that AI can already complete roughly half to three-quarters of these text-based, real-world job tasks at a minimally sufficient level without human edits.

“Models can do a minimally sufficient job without human edits on roughly half to three-quarters of potential tasks presented to them,” the authors write.

If current trends continue, the study estimates that most text-based tasks could reach success rates of roughly 80 percent to 95 percent by 2029 at that level of quality, though higher levels of performance may take longer.