Red Hat wants to bridge the here and now for enterprise AI

This week’s Red Hat Summit 2025 was packed with announcements and one broad vision: enabling AI across hybrid cloud. Red Hat unveiled a universal inference platform that, according to the open-source giant, will offer greater speed and efficiency, and be cost-effective to run any gen AI model in any environment.

After disrupting software with Enterprise Linux and hybrid cloud with OpenShift, Red Hat—an IBM company—now wants to help enterprises solve a new challenge: finding a balance between the investments they’ve already made in AI, while securing their future. “We realized that to be a platform company, we have to enable customers for what's coming next,” said Red Hat CEO Matt Hicks during the event.

To that end, Red Hat made several key announcements. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 will notably help enterprises be more resistant to cyberattacks while leveraging RHEL as a trusted AI foundation. But the biggest move is its step forward with the AI Inference Server, which essentially brings the vision behind hybrid cloud and applies it to AI.

“Red Hat AI Inference Server is a pre-built, fully supported Red Hat VLM container that gives users the ability to serve models anywhere, on any hardware,” said Brian Stevens, an SVP and AI CTO at Red Hat, in the Summit’s inaugural keynote. “AI Inference Server provides optimized gen AI inference to deliver faster, more cost-effective and scalable model deployments across the hybrid cloud.”

Red Hat Inference Server can be deployed as a standalone solution or as part of Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI or Red Hat OpenShift AI. Red Hat execs say the open-source giant wants to tackle the new challenges emerging in the era of agentic AI and reasoning models.