5 takeaways from the White House cybersecurity workforce discussion

The Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) recently hosted a 3-hour discussion on creating a strong cybersecurity workforce; the results are enlightening. The session involved representatives from more than 30 public and private organizations spanning 12 industries.

The ONCD advises the United States President on cybersecurity policy and strategy. Its mission is to advance national security, economic prosperity and technological innovation through cybersecurity policy leadership.

“In our increasingly digital world, where cyber threats are growing more frequent and more sophisticated, we need great cyber talent in every sector of our economy, and we need them in every community across our nation,” said National Cyber Director Harry Coker, Jr. while leading the discussion.

Here are five key takeaways from that event.