Exploring the 2024 worldwide managed detection and response vendor assessment

According to the assessment, “the MDR market has evolved extensively over the past couple of years. This should be seen as a positive movement as MDR providers have had to evolve to meet the growing threat landscape and heightened customer expectations.”

For example, complete visibility into MDR operations is now a priority for organizations. This visibility includes table-stake metrics, such as mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR), along with the ability to view and track statistics related to provider performance from initial detection to remedial action.

In addition, the assessment highlights the need for MDR providers to develop long-lasting relationships with clients. In their responses to IDC, many companies noted that employees of MDR providers felt like extensions of their own IT teams.