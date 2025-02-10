Winning at digital transformation and cloud through hybrid by design

Many enterprises recognize that their IT environments will be diverse in the long run. But most have optimized their environments separately. This creates a hybrid-by-default approach that leads to a lack of strategic IT foundation where the elements required to manage the cloud remain in silos, as Deloitte described it.

Hybrid by design puts interoperability at its core through intelligent and intentional vertical and horizontal integration of technology components. Hybrid by design centers on a platforming approach that enables common innovation and operation practices. It significantly reduces the complexity of managing the hybrid environment while improving the gains from it.



Further, enterprises have increased adoption of technology approaches such as platform engineering, which uses self-service capabilities and automated infrastructure operations to improve developer experience and productivity. Platform engineering is often a response to the ever-growing complexity of modern software architectures and hybrid cloud environments.

Business innovation requires organizations to deploy technology wherever the business operates and needs it, such as a cloud, a data center, an edge location or a device. It requires tight coordination between technical architecture, operations, teams and culture to succeed.

Hybrid by design prevents deployment heterogeneity that turns into technical and operational heterogeneity that we often see in hybrid by default.

The reality is that running across multiple environments creates a complexity that spans data centers, multiple clouds, existing tech stacks and teams. But migrating to the public cloud, specifically, without improving and streamlining the platform that manages those environments is also a recipe for inefficiency and spiraled costs.



Hybrid by default’s siloed environments do nothing to reduce the complexity of the cloud. What businesses do get are rising costs and a minimizing of any positive impact the cloud might have on the organization. It is the equivalent of a hotel setting up security cameras everywhere but not establishing a control center where someone can monitor them all at once.

Hybrid by design is the correct methodology for every organization considering the importance of digital transformation, the increasing dependency on the cloud and the looming opportunity inherent in artificial intelligence.

It’s why hybrid by design was used in IBM CIO transformation as client-zero, which led to significant decreases in hosting costs and platform operations headcount required. It resulted in 90% savings in hosting cost, 55% decrease in platform operations headcount and $200M in savings by using Apptio’s integrated suite.

An IBM Consulting analysis of more than 50 clients found that those who incorporated hybrid-by-design principles had three times higher ROI from IT programs over five years, primarily driven by consistency across platforms, processes and people. This number is further expected to be amplified by extensive use of generative AI.

