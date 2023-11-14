Will GenAI bring us greater operational agility?

It has been quite an exciting summer for tech in government, with the buzz around Generative AI rippling across Whitehall. 80% of all public and private sector organisations will have incorporated AI into their business processes during the next three years. GenAI raises some interesting questions about whether the public sector can effectively use it to meet stretching ambitions, and even bigger ones about whether departments have the ability to respond to this kind of transformation at pace.

A recent poll from the IBM Institute of Business Value (IBV) found that 60% of government leader respondents believe that the frequency of shock events is likely to increase in the future. About 70% of them also believe that these types of events are likely to increase in intensity and impact. GenAI is just one such shock event.

But are we ready? Does our hierarchical approach to programme governance and delivery enable us to adapt well enough and fast enough? Looking at the current situation in government departments, there are a few observations one can make:

Clarity of purpose is often lost in overly complex requirements and expectations that further overcomplicate already complex tasks. This leads to multiple misaligned KPIs and conflicting priorities. Change seldom reflects a true interlock between strategy/policy, transformation, and actual operational improvement. Change needs to happen within the business, not in isolation or as a standalone function, but infused through the entire organisation. Portfolios are mostly assurance bodies that rarely “lead change” by helping sequence and prioritise releases to deliver against wider organisational goals. These layers can often lead to a proliferation of retrospective reporting rather than a culture of highly engaged, constant forward-looking analysis. Federated delivery often leads to less alignment between strategy, transformation, and operational benefits rather than greater effectiveness. Organisations cannot afford to have both federated delivery and federated processes. There needs to be a balance.

We believe that transformation leaders need to ask themselves four big questions to make effective decisions that both drive delivery and accommodate change: