Will AI threaten the role of human creativity in cyber threat detection?

Cybersecurity requires creativity and thinking outside the box. It’s why more organizations are looking at people with soft skills and coming from outside the tech industry to address the cyber skills gap. As the threat landscape becomes more complex and nation-state actors launch innovative cyberattacks against critical infrastructure, there is a need for cybersecurity professionals who can anticipate these attacks and develop creative preventive solutions.
Of course, a lot of cybersecurity work is mundane and repetitive, monitoring logs, sniffing out false positive alerts, etc. Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a boon in filling the talent gaps when it comes to these types of tasks. But AI has also proven useful for many of the same things that creative thought brings to the threat table, such as addressing more sophisticated threat actors, the rapid increase of data and the hybrid infrastructure.
However, many companies are seeing the value of AI, especially generative AI (gen AI), in handling a greater share of creative work, not just in cybersecurity but also in areas like marketing and public relations, writing and research. But are these organizations using AI in a way that could threaten the importance of human creativity in threat detection?
The very simple reason why cybersecurity requires innovative people is that threat actors are already coming up with novel approaches to how to get into your system. Are they using gen AI to launch their attacks? You bet they are; phishing emails have never been more grammatically constructed or realistic. But before AI was available, threat actors were designing social engineering attacks that attracted clicks. Now, they have advanced beyond “how can we lure in victims” to “how can we get more out of a single attack after we lure in the victims.”
Creativity isn’t just coming up with new ideas. It is also the ability to see things through a big-picture lens and discern historical data or where to find information you might not know you need to look for. For example, creative thought is required for the following security tasks:
AI can augment human creativity, but gen AI gets a lot of things wrong. Users have found themselves in situations where AI claimed plagiarism on original work or AI hallucinations offered false information that nullified the research of human analysts. AI algorithms are also susceptible to bias that could lead to false positives.
While many creative people, cybersecurity professionals and beyond, see gen AI as a mixed blessing, many embrace the technology because it is a huge timesaver.
“Gen AI can help prototype much faster because the large language models can take over the refactoring and documentation of code,” wrote Aili McConnon in an IBM blog post. Also, the article pointed out, AI tools can help users create prototypes or visualize their ideas in minutes versus hours or days.
Creativity married to AI can help identify future leaders. According to research from IBM, two-thirds of company leaders found that AI is driving their growth, with four specific use cases, IT operations, user experience, virtual assistants and cybersecurity most commonly favored by leaders.
“A Learner will typically copy predefined scenarios using out-of-the-box technologies,” Dr. Stephan Bloehdorn, Executive Partner and Practice Leader, AI, Analytics and Automation-IBM Consulting DACH, was quoted in the study. “But a Leader develops custom innovations.”
As gen AI becomes more ubiquitous in the workplace and as more creative folks and leaders rely on it as a way to put their ideas in motion, are we also relying on the technology to the point that it could lead to a degradation of other important necessary skills, like the ability to analyze data and create viable solutions?
It is unclear if organizations are over-relying on gen AI, according to Stephen Kowski, Field CTO at SlashNext Email Security+, but it is becoming more of a designed feature due to unintended consequences related to resource allocation in organizations.
“While AI excels at processing massive volumes of threat data, real-world attacks constantly evolve beyond historical patterns, requiring human expertise to identify and respond to zero-day threats,” said Kowski in an email interview. “The key is achieving the right balance where AI handles high-volume routine detection while skilled analysts investigate novel attack patterns and determine strategic responses.”
Yet, Kris Bondi, CEO and Co-Founder of Mimoto, isn’t worried about AI leading to a degradation of skills, at least not for the foreseeable future.
“One of the biggest challenges for cybersecurity professionals is having too many alerts and too many false positives. AI is only able to automate a small percentage of responses. It’s more likely that AI will eventually automate additional requirements for someone deemed to be suspicious or the elevation of alert so that a human can analyze the situation,” Bondi said via email.
However, organizations should watch out for AI’s role in defining threat-hunting parameters. “If AI is the sole driver defining threat hunting parameters without spot-checks or audits, the threat intelligence approach could eventually be focused in the wrong area. The answer is more reliance on critical thinking and analytical skills,” said Bondi.
AI overall, and gen AI in particular, are going to be part of the business world going forward. It is going to play a vital role in how organizations and analysts approach cybersecurity defenses and mitigations. But the soft skills that creative thought depends on will still play an important and necessary role in cybersecurity.
“Rather than diminishing soft skills, AI integration has the opportunity to elevate the importance of communication, collaboration and strategic thinking, as security teams must effectively convey complex findings to stakeholders,” said Kowski. “The human elements of cybersecurity, leadership, adaptability and cross-functional partnership, become even more critical as AI handles the technical heavy lifting.”