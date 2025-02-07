Will AI threaten the role of human creativity in cyber threat detection?

Cybersecurity requires creativity and thinking outside the box. It’s why more organizations are looking at people with soft skills and coming from outside the tech industry to address the cyber skills gap. As the threat landscape becomes more complex and nation-state actors launch innovative cyberattacks against critical infrastructure, there is a need for cybersecurity professionals who can anticipate these attacks and develop creative preventive solutions.

Of course, a lot of cybersecurity work is mundane and repetitive, monitoring logs, sniffing out false positive alerts, etc. Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a boon in filling the talent gaps when it comes to these types of tasks. But AI has also proven useful for many of the same things that creative thought brings to the threat table, such as addressing more sophisticated threat actors, the rapid increase of data and the hybrid infrastructure.

However, many companies are seeing the value of AI, especially generative AI (gen AI), in handling a greater share of creative work, not just in cybersecurity but also in areas like marketing and public relations, writing and research. But are these organizations using AI in a way that could threaten the importance of human creativity in threat detection?