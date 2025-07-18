10 cases for staying on premises

1. Regulatory and compliance requirements

Data residency and sovereignty laws (such as GDPR, HIPAA, RBI, PCI-DSS, and so on) often require that certain types of data remain within specific jurisdictions or under full control of the data owner. This approach includes details about financial, health or defense data. Cloud providers might not offer the required level of compliance assurances or data localization.



2. Latency-sensitive applications

Applications such as real-time control systems, high-frequency trading platforms or telecom switches demand ultra low latency and high availability, which are hard to achieve over internet-based cloud connections. On-premises hosting allows deployment closer to users or edge devices for reducing round-trip times.



3. Data-intensive applications and bandwidth constraints

Applications that generate or process massive volumes of data locally (for example, video surveillance systems, industrial IoT and scientific computing) can face impractical bandwidth costs and upload latencies when pushed to the cloud. On-prem solutions help keep data close to the processing source, thus helping reduce data transport fees as well as delays in data transit.



4. Legacy systems and technical incompatibilities

Some legacy applications are tightly coupled with custom hardware, OS kernels or local infrastructure. Refactoring or re-architecting them for cloud-native platforms might be too risky, expensive or technically unfeasible.



5. Security and control considerations

Certain organizations (for example, in defense, intelligence or critical infrastructure) require complete control over physical and logical access to systems. On-prem environments provide full control over network segmentation, encryption keys and physical access. This helps reduce points that are vulnerable to cyberattacks.



6. Cost predictability and financial governance

Cloud environments are OPEX-based and variable, which can lead to unpredictable monthly bills, especially for data-intensive or continuously running applications. On-prem deployments, while CAPEX-heavy initially, offer stable long-term TCO, especially for steady-state workloads.



7. Edge computing and real-time local processing

Many modern applications (for example, autonomous vehicles, smart factories, remote monitoring, and more) require real-time data analysis at the edge without relying on cloud connectivity. On-prem (or near-prem) compute capabilities at the edge ensure resiliency and performance, especially in unconnected or bandwidth-limited environments.



8. Software licensing or legacy restrictions

Certain enterprise or ISV software (for example, older versions of SAP, Oracle or industry-specific tools) might not be certified or supported in cloud environments. Licensing models might restrict deployment outside of dedicated, local infrastructure.



9. Custom hardware dependencies

Applications that rely on specialized hardware like GPUs, FPGAs or ASICs (for example, in medical imaging, CAD, and more) might not be available or cost-effective in cloud environments. Hosting on-prem allows tailored hardware configurations for specific application needs.



10. Intermittent or unreliable network connectivity

In remote locations such as oil rigs, defense outposts or rural factories, internet reliability might be low or nonexistent. Applications need to function independently of cloud connectivity, requiring local hosting.

