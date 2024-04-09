Why security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) is fundamental to a security platform

Security teams today are facing increased challenges due to the remote and hybrid workforce expansion in the wake of COVID-19. Teams that were already struggling with too many tools and too much data are finding it even more difficult to collaborate and communicate as employees have moved to a virtual security operations center (SOC) model while addressing an increasing number of threats.

Disconnected teams accelerate the need for an open and connected platform approach to security . Adopting this type of approach can maximize investments by bringing new and existing security tools together, make SOC analysts more productive by moving their workflow into one place, and provide flexibility for organizations as their IT and security programs change. Our vision for a next-generation, open and integrated security platform is built around three key tenets: