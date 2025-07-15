With new major models constantly released on the LLM leaderboard, the race to improve performance and efficiency at the model layer continues. Enterprises and startups alike are struggling to keep up.

AI is no longer a game of size, where bigger models mean better outcomes. Startups, such as Not Diamond, are making AI more practical and widespread by developing cost-effective solutions that embrace efficiency. By leveraging an open, multi-model and fit-for-purpose strategy, AI technology can scale in production and become truly transformative. However, we continue to see enterprises struggling, as they face a series of challenging questions:

Which model should I choose for my application?

How much should I spend?

Should I update my existing model selection?

Should I incorporate reasoning models?

Should I train on my own data?

Which prompts work best for my existing bench of approved models?

These are the questions IBM is helping clients answer through innovative solutions.

The future is not a single, monolithic model. It is a network of models—modular, efficient and intelligently orchestrated—driving productivity and growth.



No single model is best at everything—some are faster, cheaper or better for specific domains and regulatory requirements. The idea that one giant model can solve every task is increasingly impractical as performance, cost and compliance needs diverge. Open-source models, such as LLaMA and Mistral, are gaining traction.

Meanwhile, enterprise-focused models are emerging for specialized use cases and regulatory pressures are driving demand for data sovereignty and control. Companies need the flexibility to adapt as the ecosystem evolves—whether it’s for summarization, code generation or compliance.

The solution is not to pick a single model, but to route each prompt to the right model for the task. The CEO of Not Diamond put it perfectly: the world has already realized that a network of computers is better than one enormous computer. The same will be true for models: a network of models will outcompete one large model.