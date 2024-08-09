Why authoritative DNS performance is so hard to measure—and what we did about it

Given all the questions we get from customers and prospects on this issue, we’ve decided that it was time to fill this gap ourselves. We reached out to Catchpoint, our long-time collaborator and the experts in network performance measurement, to see what we could learn.

That outreach led both IBM and Catchpoint down a fascinating road. We found that too much of the data on authoritative DNS performance floating around the internet lacked statistical rigor. It wasn’t representative of different geographies or market verticals. The data had too many technical asterisks by it. It didn’t provide an apples-to-apples comparison because there are just so many ways to configure DNS.

After running through various research options and operational pathways, we decided to go big and design our own study of DNS performance from scratch. IBM built out a list that represents over 2,500 of the largest companies in the world. The sample represents DNS usage across geographies, market verticals and authoritative DNS deployment types. Catchpoint created a performance test, which stripped out all the various DNS accelerators and intermediate layers. This resulted in a common baseline measurement that would be applicable to any enterprise.

We ran tests in the busiest season of the year for most businesses, November and December, to capture the period where most enterprises require the best DNS performance. The data was captured over the course of several weeks, so we could see the ebb and flow of internet traffic over time rather than relying on less representative spot tests.