The technology is ready. The challenge is aligning your organization around it. To successfully scale AI in finance, leaders must address:



• Data quality and access: Ensuring clean, structured data is available for AI to work effectively

• Systems integration: Simplifying or connecting earlier platforms and ERPs

• Change management: Helping teams embrace new ways of working through training, trust building and process clarity



In each of the previous examples, success was not just a result of the AI capabilities—it was the organization’s readiness to adopt them that made the difference.



IBM’s recognition as a leader in the HFS Horizons: F&A Service Providers 2023 report underscores its ability to drive enterprise-wide transformation through AI-powered finance solutions. AI adoption isn't a leap of faith—it’s a structured journey. Enterprises that invest in foundational readiness are the first to unlock compounding value. AI is no longer just a tool—it’s a strategic enabler. From credit scoring and fraud detection to predictive analytics and compliance, AI is redefining how finance operates.

