Sourcing, Procurement and Vendor Management (SVPM) leaders have substantial work to do as it relates to including responsible AI governance into their software and contracts. A recent Gartner report warns that SPVM leaders who overlook the necessity of incorporating AI governance are exposing their organization to significant risk.

“Most software and cloud vendor contracts lack explicit commitments that make them accountable for providing responsible AI, while other contracts include disclaimers that remove liability for irresponsible AI systems and output,” said Gartner.

When I speak to a large audience and pose the question Who in an organization should be accountable for responsible outcomes from AI? The top three answers I get are quite concerning.

The three most common answers I get are: "no one," "we don’t use AI," and "everyone." None of these answers are right and all are worrisome.

The first and most common answer, that no one is accountable for AI model outcomes, is overtly concerning. There is no excuse here. It should not, cannot be acceptable to settle for zero accountability around AI.

The second answer, we don’t use AI, is laughable considering that AI is already being embedded in many of the enterprise software application licenses that they already use. Furthermore, it shows that an organization is not tracking AI in their inventory or, even worse, not communicating appropriate and not appropriate uses of AI to their employees. That is a significant problem.

And the final answer, that it’s everyone’s responsibility, is at least a noble answer. Everybody who touches an AI model across its lifecycle is indeed accountable. However, if everyone is being considered accountable for governance, is anyone actually considered accountable for governance? There must be more to AI responsibility than the idea that if everyone handles their own governance, we’ll be fine.