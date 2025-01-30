When ransomware kills: Attacks on healthcare facilities

Hospitals depend heavily on digital systems for managing patient care. When a ransomware attack strikes, these systems go offline, with often tragic results. Research highlights the risks: There’s been a 300% increase in ransomware attacks on healthcare since 2015. This led to a spike in emergency cases, including strokes and cardiac arrests, at hospitals overwhelmed by patients diverted from facilities hit by cyberattacks.

A study by the University of California San Diego showed that ransomware attacks on hospitals cause a spillover effect. This means neighboring hospitals see a surge in patients, leading to cardiac arrest cases jumping 81%. Survival rates also dropped for those cardiac arrest cases.

One recent example is the ransomware attack on Synnovis, a pathology services provider to the NHS in London. The attack caused problems with blood tests and transfusions, delaying crucial cancer treatments and elective procedures across several hospitals. This disruption illustrates a common trend in healthcare-related ransomware incidents: Delayed testing and procedures can become life-threatening as time-sensitive treatments are postponed or missed altogether.

In another study of two urban emergency departments adjacent to a healthcare organization under attack, researchers noted significant increases in patient volume, longer waiting times and increases in patient “left without being seen” rates. These delays, according to the study, underscore the need for a disaster response approach for such incidents.

In some cases, the tragic consequences of ransomware in healthcare have been documented in legal proceedings. In 2020, a woman sued an Alabama hospital, claiming that a ransomware attack had contributed to the death of her newborn daughter. The hospital’s computer systems were offline during delivery, preventing access to critical monitoring tools and allegedly leading to severe birth complications. While the case has been settled, it raises the question of whether similar events may have occurred without public awareness.