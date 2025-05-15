I’m just going to say it: many organizations use artificial intelligence (AI) whether they realize it or not. The question is, how. How are organizations using AI and how do they know that they are doing it in a responsible way?

Phaedra Boinodiris, the global leader for Trustworthy AI for IBM Consulting®, says that earning trust in AI is a socio-technical challenge, with the most challenging part being the human side. The comprehensive approach necessary can be broken down into three components: people, processes and tools, along with some key tenets for approaching them within an organization.

When thinking about people, the focus is to figure out the right organizational culture required to curate AI in a responsible way. AI governance processes are needed to gather inventory and appropriate metadata, do risk assessments, and more. Organizations must also have the right tools in AI engineering frameworks, used throughout the AI lifecycle, to help ensure that these models are reflecting the correct intent.