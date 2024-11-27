When you bring a comedian to offer a keynote address, you need to expect the unexpected.

But it is a good bet that no one in the crowd at Salesforce’s Dreamforce conference expected John Mulaney to tell a crowd of thousands of tech trailblazers that they were, in fact, not trailblazers at all.

“The fact that there are 45,000 ‘trailblazers’ here couldn’t devalue the title anymore,” Mulaney told the audience.

Maybe it was meant as nothing more than a punch line, but Mulaney’s comments had some truth to them. If everything in the tech and cybersecurity world is seen as the greatest new thing, then doesn’t that mean nothing stands out as a game-changer? Or, as Sumedh Thakar, President and CEO of Qualys, pointed out in a keynote address at QSC24 Americas, if everything is critical, nothing is.

“There are too many threats, too many patches, too many alerts, too many vulnerabilities,” Thakar said. “It seems like we’re playing risk whack-a-mole.”

In cybersecurity, it also feels like there are too many tools and so many new technologies that, while maybe not considered disruptive, are considered solutions that could revolutionize the way analysts, CISOs and security teams address threat prevention and response.

We asked a number of cybersecurity professionals to provide their thoughts on what they consider to be a disruptor and why they consider a technology, solution or even a company to be a true game-changer.