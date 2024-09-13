What can businesses learn from the rise of cyber espionage?

It’s not just government organizations that need to worry about cyber espionage campaigns — the entire business world is also a target.

Multipolarity has been a defining trend in geopolitics in recent years. Rivalries between the world’s great powers continue to test the limits of globalism, resulting in growing disruption to international supply chains and economics. Global political risk has reached its highest level in decades, and even though corporate attention to geopolitics has dropped since peaking in 2022, the impact on global economic stability remains worryingly high.

Adding to this backdrop of geopolitical tension, cyberspace has become the fifth dimension of warfare. Rival nation-states and the organizations loyal to them are increasingly turning to cyber espionage to gain a strategic advantage. However, they’re not only targeting government organizations. They’re also targeting the private sector to disrupt economies and gain unauthorized access to confidential — and highly valuable — information. That means every business is a potential target, regardless of industry.