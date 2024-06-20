Water facilities warned to improve cybersecurity

With the heightened focus on water facilities, CISA released a specific Incident Response Guide for the wastewater sector in January 2024, indicating potential cybersecurity solutions and variable cyber maturity levels. The IRG provides information about federal roles, resources and responsibilities related to each stage of the cyber incident response. Operators can use this guide to help establish baseline standards and develop stronger incident response plans.

Government officials have also been communicating with states regarding the risk to this industry. According to a March 2024 letter from EPA Administrator Michael Regan and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to all state governors, many water facilities do not have even basic cybersecurity precautions, such as resetting default passwords or updating software to address known vulnerabilities.

Because proper cybersecurity can mean the difference between business as usual and a disruptive attack, the letter requested governors to assess their current cybersecurity practices to identify any significant vulnerabilities, deploy practices and controls to reduce cybersecurity risks where needed and exercise plans to prepare for, respond to and recover from a cyber incident.

In April 2024, Representatives Rick Crawford (R., Ark.) and John Duarte (R., Cal.) proposed a bill creating the Water Risk and Resilience Organization (WRRO), a governing body to develop cybersecurity mandates for water systems. The goal of the WRRO is to work with the EPA to develop and enforce cybersecurity requirements for drinking and wastewater systems.

“Foreign adversaries, such as Russia and China, have utilized cyberattacks to target critical infrastructure such as water systems. This bill is a more proactive approach to safeguarding our drinking and wastewater from these types of attacks. These protections are vital at a time where cyber threats are constant and technology is evolving quickly,” Rep. Crawford said in the announcement.