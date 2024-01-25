Updated SBOM guidance: A new era for software transparency?

The cost of cyberattacks on software supply chains is a growing problem, with the average data breach costing USD 4.45 million in 2023. Since President Biden’s 2021 executive order, software bills of materials (SBOMs) have become a cornerstone in protecting supply chains.

In December 2023, the National Security Agency (NSA) published new guidance to help organizations incorporate SBOMs and combat the threat of supply chain attacks.

Let’s look at how things have developed since Biden’s 2021 order and what these updates mean for the owners and operators of national security systems.