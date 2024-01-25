Updated SBOM guidance: A new era for software transparency?

3 min read
The cost of cyberattacks on software supply chains is a growing problem, with the average data breach costing USD 4.45 million in 2023. Since President Biden’s 2021 executive order, software bills of materials (SBOMs) have become a cornerstone in protecting supply chains.
In December 2023, the National Security Agency (NSA) published new guidance to help organizations incorporate SBOMs and combat the threat of supply chain attacks.
Let’s look at how things have developed since Biden’s 2021 order and what these updates mean for the owners and operators of national security systems.
Since 2021, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have been pivotal in shaping SBOM standards. Their guidelines aim to offer companies and operators a complete picture of software components, including open-source software.
An SBOM should provide transparency into the ingredients of software, including:
It’s important to collect and share this information in a clear format. There are three commonly-used standards for SBOMs:
This standardization makes it easier for operators to understand and manage the security risks related to the software. Unfortunately, operators managing intricate tech stacks and cybersecurity systems often need to use more than one standard, which poses additional challenges.
Industry newsletter
Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Your subscription will be delivered in English. You will find an unsubscribe link in every newsletter. You can manage your subscriptions or unsubscribe here. Refer to our IBM Privacy Statement for more information.
SBOMs offer information about code provenance and help software engineering teams detect malicious attacks in their early stages — often during development and deployment. However, getting in line with the U.S. government’s regulations around SBOMs is not straightforward.
Here are some concerns:
With the NSA’s latest updates for SBOM management, we can expect SBOMs to become a key aspect of securing and managing software supply chains in 2024. companies can use them to offer software developers and customers transparency about the software they use.
But it’s important to remember that SBOMs are not a magic bullet against cyberattacks on supply chains. Challenges in cost and compliance remain a concern, especially for smaller organizations.
Operators in national security and enterprises must adapt to the changes and collaborate with software developers to give companies the best chance of protecting their supply chains and assets.
Ready to take action? Learn how to secure your supply chain through cyber risk management.