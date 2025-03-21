Unlocking business potential with open source AI and hybrid multicloud

Open source artificial intelligence (AI) is the buzzword of the moment, driven by the recent release of low-cost large language models (LLMs) like DeepSeek-1 and the growing prominence of open models, such as Llama and Mistral AI.

These breakthroughs are catching the public’s attention, but there’s a serious question that businesses are facing: How can we turn this buzz into tangible business value?

Open source technologies like Linux and Kubernetes have long been the backbone of critical systems, providing transparency, stability and security. Their collaborative nature fosters rapid innovation, which has been vital to the evolution of advanced AI models, including generative AI. However, the real business potential lies in combining open source AI and hybrid multicloud environments. This powerful pairing provides businesses with the following:

Seamless integration

Scalable flexibility

Enhanced security

Customized solutions

Innovation through collaboration

An IBM study reveals that 62% of organizations plan to increase their AI investments in 2025, with nearly half focusing on leveraging open source tools for their AI initiatives.

“We’re designing AI for multiclouds,” says Shobhit Varshney, VP & Senior Partner, AI, Data & Automation Leader at IBM. “This means we need a single layer of automation, FinOps security and governance that cuts across every cloud.”