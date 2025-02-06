As the benefits of AI take hold and social issues rise to our collective attention, the need for trustworthy AI principles and practices has gained warranted focus.

In the recent Global AI Adoption Index 2021, conducted by Morning Consult and commissioned by IBM, 91% of IT professionals surveyed say their organizations ability to explain how their AI made a decision is critical.

74% of IT professionals surveyed also report their companies are exploring or deploying AI. This number is likely to rise as businesses accelerate digital transformation.

A proactive approach to identify and counter potential risks is needed to scale AI to its full potential, turning principles into practice.

IBM has made our position known on ethics and leads in workplace diversity, inclusion and equality, with a history of fair and inclusive practices including: