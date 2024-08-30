UNEP overcomes global data challenges to track and reduce marine litter

The Wilson Center, one of the nation’s premier nonpartisan policy organizations, teams with the United Nations Environment Programme UNEP and the IBM Data Science and AI Elite team to develop a solution to track and reduce marine litter.

Plastic waste is destroying marine ecosystems at a rapid pace – from ruining beaches to killing baby turtles to destroying coral on the sea floor. With half the world’s plastic produced in the last 13 years and 8.8 million tons washing into the oceans annually, few places on earth have escaped its reach. Plastic litter fouls the remote, icy coves of Antarctica, the pristine shores of Réunion and Mauritius, and even the unfathomable reaches of the 10,000 meter-deep Mariana Trench.

A problem so pervasive and pernicious requires immediate, global attention.

Sustainable Development Goals aim to conserve life below water

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) rallies marine experts, environmentalists, nonprofits, academics and citizen scientists from countries around the world to confront environmental sustainability. In 2015, it established 17 sustainable Development Goals (SDG) for the planet, with goal 14 (link resides outside ibm.com) calling for conservation and sustainable use of the oceans. Its United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) set a goal of significantly reducing marine pollution by 2025. But to reduce pollution demands measuring it; the organization needed to establish a standard and baseline – so a subset goal called for the creation of an index to measure coastal eutrophication and the density of floating plastic.

While no one would argue against the importance of ridding beaches of single-use plastic and other forms of debris, there’s a big problem: you can’t improve what you can’t measure. There’s no process in place to deliver data on the amount of plastic polluting beaches today – and no one really knows if siloed beach cleanup efforts are even making a dent.

Establishing a baseline for marine plastics means we need to answer some critical questions:

How much is plastic pollution advancing year over year?

How do plastic waste levels fluctuate between different countries or states?

Which policies – like locally banning plastics – effectively reduce marine litter?

Where is the problem getting better and where is it getting worse?

And most important, in places where plastic pollution is most severe, which volunteer efforts will make a substantial impact?

Watch how IBM Cloud Pak for Data, enables environmental scientists to organize and analyze data from myriad sources and collection methods from around the globe.