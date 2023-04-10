The three-layered approach to network data monetization

Modern telco networks produce a lot of data. Each of the above-mentioned network entities first collect the network data and exposes it to the interested network state consumers. The network state consumers are various analytical modules that may vary from a simple threshold-based algorithms that analyze the current network state to very complex AI/ML-based algorithms that predict the future network state. Finally, based on the insights from these algorithms different actions are pushed towards the network, depending on the implemented automation use cases, and thus the loop is closed.

Let us now take the example of a European CSP which has a lot of ideas on how to improve their network operations. They have performed many different Proof-of-Concepts, all focusing on the Analytics part of the model. The data- and automation aspects were neglected in these PoC’s, resulting in very sub-optimal results. Many use cases yielded disappointing results, due to data limitations, and when the results were good, the required automation capabilities were not (yet) available, which significantly reduced the business benefits of the use case. In one other case, an energy saving use case was not deployed, because the required policy management function was not available.

IBM advocates to disaggregate data and analytics functions and combine them with automation capabilities, as actionable data-driven analytical insights without automation do not bring the full business value.

Here we identify three layers of complexity, where each of the three proposed layers brings specific value: Data Democratization in the Data Layer, an open “plug & play” AI/ML module in the Analytics Layer, and finally the ability to act directly on the actionable insights in the Automation Layer.

Data Layer: collecting the data and making it accessible and understandable to all interested consumers. Analytics Layer: analyzing the data for the various Use Cases to provide actionable insights. Automation Layer: acting upon the actionable insights in an automated way.

A lot of the industry hype today is around AI/ML and Automation. However, when it comes to Telco Networks the complexity of the Data layer is often overlooked.