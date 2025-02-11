The straight and narrow — How to keep ML and AI training on track

If attackers can gain access to AI models, they can modify model outputs. Consider the example above. Malicious actors compromise business networks and flood training models with unlabeled images of cats and images incorrectly labeled as dogs. Over time, model accuracy suffers and outputs are no longer reliable.

Forbes highlights a recent competition that saw hackers trying to “jailbreak” popular AI models and trick them into producing inaccurate or harmful content. The rise of generative tools makes this kind of protection a priority — in 2023, researchers discovered that by simply adding strings of random symbols to the end of queries, they could convince generative AI (gen AI) tools to provide answers that bypassed model safety filters.

And this concern isn’t just conceptual. As noted by The Hacker News, an attack technique known as “Sleepy Pickle” poses significant risks for ML models. By inserting a malicious payload into pickle files — used to serialize Python object structures — attackers can change how models weigh and compare data and alter model outputs. This could allow them to generate misinformation that causes harm to users, steal user data or generate content that contains malicious links.