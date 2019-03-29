The language of business: Where the board of directors and security leaders can meet

There has been a great deal of discussion on whether you should have a chief information officer (CIO), chief security officer (CSO) or chief information security officer (CISO), who should do what, what reporting chains should look like, and the need for this type of specialist. The good news is that there is increased interaction between these security leaders and CEOs and the board of directors. It’s a step in the right direction.

But interaction is not enough; it’s speaking the same language that matters. To do that, you actually need to know what you’re in the business of. No two organizations are alike.

As a general observation, I’ve found that security professionals sometimes have difficulty understanding what drives business in their organization. Reading financial statements and appreciating the importance of cash flow may not be a core competency of security teams, but in practice, they should be.

The same can be said for understanding supply chains, knowing who the key customers and vendors are, and determining which costs can really impact the organization’s ability to generate revenue or meet its business mission. These are all issues that senior leaders and the board of directors care about.

Now, these same issues do not necessarily fall within a security professional’s area of responsibility, but the ability to demonstrate business acumen gives the security professional incredible influence with these other players. Therefore, if security employees can demonstrate that they have more than a one-track mind, they may suddenly find more allies within the organization.