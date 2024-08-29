The hidden danger of outdated infrastructure: security risk

With all the talk about cloud solution adoption, it’d be easy to assume that on-premises IT infrastructure is fading in popularity. However, the recent IBM and Forrester Consulting study “The Key to Enterprise Hybrid Cloud Strategy,” found that on-premises infrastructure still has a strong presence for many enterprises. The study found that “firms are planning to increase investments toward on-premises infrastructure, and 85% of IT decision-makers (ITDMs) in our survey agree that on-premises infrastructure is critical to their hybrid cloud strategies.” In fact, 75% of IT decision makers plan to increase their infrastructure investment in the next two years.

Unfortunately, plans aren’t always followed through. On-premises infrastructure updates are often one of the first things to get pushed based on budget needs, project priority or unexpected disruptive events (such as COVID-19). The Forrester study found that 70% of responding organizations have delayed infrastructure refreshes at least a few times in the last five years or more (up from 61% in 2019).

When looking at IT projects and priorities, refreshing on-premises infrastructure is an easy candidate for delay. It’s not a flashy new project and it may be difficult to justify the cost to the C-suite. When juggling multiple projects or the need to slash the budget, IT teams may look at risk/reward equation for not refreshing existing on-premises infrastructure. A decision is arrived that everything is working well enough for now. What is often not taken into account is that there are security risks associated with this gear. In fact, the Forrester study found that half of IT decision-makers found infrastructure-based security issues and vulnerabilities following a delayed refresh.