The evolution of OCC expectations for model risk management

Fair lending risks may be introduced through biased input data, algorithms that amplify data biases, and biased use of model output. MRM functions should play an essential role in the fair lending program at financial firms that increasingly rely on models. The handbook reinforces this role and lays out detailed expectations on fair lending considerations in a bank’s MRM framework. It explicitly references MRM policies that should include fair lending considerations, including standards for ensuring models do not cause or promote discrimination through disparate treatment or disparate impact.

More specifically, a bank’s MRM framework should include controls for model development, implementation and use, including controls to monitor potential discriminatory outputs or results. We observed that models affected by fair lending issues often rely on dynamic, frequently updated data, such as transaction monitoring models.

A model that produces fair and unbiased outcomes might fail in this respect when the input data drifts. For such reasons, the ongoing monitoring framework for these models should include monitoring for biases in the data. Similarly, the handbook states that the MRM framework should establish appropriate standards for model validation to identify biases in data or model outcomes. Finally, the MRM framework should recognize that fair lending risks may be introduced through management overlays and adjustments.

The handbook also mentions models built solely to assess compliance with fair lending laws and discusses alternative testing approaches. As the relevant policies (such as credit underwriting) often guide the development of such models, the inability to find a good model fit may impair a firm’s ability to assess fair lending risks effectively. For the same reason, standard backtesting is not possible, as the models are built to reflect policies for a given period. Alternatively, manual file reviews should be carried out to highlight any data errors, identify factors not included in the statistical model. Manual file reviews also assess whether those additional factors might explain the remaining differences between the prohibited basis group members and control group members.

Importantly, these efforts need to be sized appropriately to be effective, and the recently updated OCC’s Sampling Methodologies booklet provides the necessary guidance.

Recognizing the prevalent use of AI models, the handbook calls for effective processes to validate that AI use provides sound, fair and unbiased results. As they are usually more complex, AI models can easily obscure biases in the data, modeling and outcomes.

The OCC states that it is not sufficient to establish the unbiasedness of individual variables, as complex interactions typical of AI approaches can lead to unintended impacts or outcomes. Complex combinations of inputs implicitly considered by AI models can serve as proxies for prohibited classes. Models relying on such implicit proxies must represent a spurious relationship that resulted from inputs and outcomes being affected by unobserved prohibited characteristics.

Also, appropriately defining a model’s output for bias evaluation is essential. While the nominal output of a classification model can be a binary label, the actual output is typically an estimated probability of each outcome. Whether the model provides unbiased results can depend on which type of output is used and analyzed. For example, a credit underwriting model can provide non-biased delinquent and not delinquent projected statuses, but it might provide biased probabilities of these statuses. An analysis of projected status would not reveal the potential issues and might be problematic if the latter is used to inform underwriting decisions.