The business value of operating core insurance solutions on the cloud

There are three recurring themes that we see most often:

1. Core modernization

Most major insurance companies have determined that their mid-to-long-term strategy is to migrate as much of their application portfolio as possible to the cloud. There are many considerations leading to this strategy—all equally applicable to other industries as well. The six key “game-changing” enablers of cloud are as follows:

Cost flexibility: The ability to shift cost from CapEx to OpEx and from fixed to variable pay-as-you-go models. Business scalability: The ability to allocate and release resources based on demand and gain savings from economies of scale. Market adaptability: The use of cloud speeds time to market for products and services and supports rapid prototyping and innovation. Masked complexity: Cloud enables more sophisticated products to be added to the portfolio while facilitating a simpler user interface for customer interactions. Content-driven variability: The user experience is customized based on the context of the user interaction and knowledge of user preferences, movements and behaviors. Ecosystem connectivity: The use of cloud enables industry-specific platforms that connect to new value nets of partners, customers and other external players.

Depending on the size of the application portfolio (which, for the medium- to large-sized insurers, typically is between 1,000 and 5,000 applications) and the geographical dispersion of their business units, companies have created 5- to 10-year roadmaps for completing their “application modernization” and “mainframe modernization” initiatives.

Many Insurance companies that embarked on this journey two or three years ago have come to the realization that they require a hybrid multicloud approach, with some of the very old and complex policy administration, claims, underwriting and actuarial systems continuing to run on an IBM mainframe (possibly utilizing a “Mainframe as a Service” contract with an IT Service Provider). They may need to either do a “lift and shift” (e.g., operating under IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions) or actually modernize, refactor and containerize the other legacy systems and operate them in a cloud-native mode.

IBM’s hybrid multicloud approach—when combined with the best-in-class security and compliance control features enabled for IBM Industry Cloud Platforms workloads and our deep industry expertise in mission-critical processes—offers a compelling value proposition to large insurers in all geographies. We are assisting several prominent companies in every geography on their core modernization journey.

2. Digital transformation

Insurance companies are reducing cost and providing better customer experience by using automation, digitizing the business, and encouraging customers to use self-service channels. It used to be that insurance companies used a combination of automated workflow, a business rules engine and content management software. With the advent of artificial intelligence (AI), however, companies are now implementing cognitive process automation that enables self-service options for customers and agents self-service and assists in automating many other functions, such as the IT Help Desk and employee HR capabilities.

The introduction of ChatGPT capabilities has generated a lot of interest in generative AI foundation models (these are pre-trained on unlabeled datasets and leverage self-supervised learning with the help of Large Language Models using a neural network). Foundation models are becoming an essential ingredient of new AI-based workflows, and IBM Watson products have been using foundation models since 2020.

The supervised learning that is used to train AI requires a lot of human effort, is difficult, requires intensive labeling and takes months of effort. On the other hand, self-supervised learning is computer powered, requires little labeling and is quick, automated and efficient. IBM’s experience with foundation models indicates that there is between 10x and 100x decrease in labeling requirements and a 6x decrease in training time.

IBM has integrated foundation models with several Watson products, including software like IBM Watson Discovery, IBM Watson Explorer, IBM watsonx Assistant, IBM Text to Speech and IBM Watson Speech to Text. IBM foundation models are pre-trained on curated data. A user can train, validate, fine-tune/prompt-tune and deploy pre-trained foundation models incorporating domain data with ease to drive better conversational experiences and result in faster trusted responses. Watsonx is a new AI and data platform that includes watsonx.ai—a studio for new foundation models, generative AI and machine learning. The following chart shows the approximate number of model parameters used, by domain, to scale up the AI foundation models: