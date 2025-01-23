Taking the fight to the enemy: Cyber persistence strategy gains momentum

The idea of cyber persistence, as opposed to cyber deterrence, is reshaping global cybersecurity efforts. Traditional deterrence theory, which aims to dissuade adversaries through the promise of retaliation, has failed to address the complexities of cyber criminal behavior. Malicious cyber actors, including state-sponsored entities and organized crime groups, continue to exploit vulnerabilities, which leads to critical infrastructure compromise, sensitive data theft and government or corporate network disruption.

In response, the U.S. Department of Defense 2023 Cyber Strategy reinforced the country’s commitment to “Defend Forward,” a proactive approach designed to directly disrupt adversaries’ operations. This strategy empowers cybersecurity forces to identify malicious activities before they escalate, track adversaries and take action to prevent or mitigate attacks. U.S. allies like the United Kingdom, Japan, Canada and the Netherlands have subsequently adopted similar strategies. They’ve all come to realize that cyberspace requires constant vigilance and operational persistence to stay ahead of evolving threats.

As the U.S. DoD outlines, engaging adversaries early in planning is essential to creating a more secure cyberspace. This involves tracking the capabilities and intentions of malicious actors and degrading their ability to act. Such a proactive stance requires cooperation, coordination and trust among allies. This is especially true since cyber campaigns often involve joint operations where one nation may invite another into its networks to assist in defense.