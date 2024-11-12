How to drive sustainability and business value in the era of AI

For business leaders, the task ahead is how to maximize the business value of AI—delivering the results clients need better, faster and with higher quality—while minimizing its costs and environmental impacts.

New data from IBM global report The State of Sustainability Readiness 2024 shows organizations understand the enormous opportunity for AI, if implemented correctly, to drive both organizational and environmental sustainability. Of respondents:

9 out of 10 believe in the potential of AI to contribute to sustainability outcomes.

61% view investments in IT for sustainability from the perspective of opportunity and growth, rather than cost mitigation.

88% plan to increase investments in IT for sustainability.

At the same time, the report shows there is room—and need—for growth. More than half of organizations (56%) are still not actively using AI for sustainability, and 48% say investments in IT for sustainability are “one-off” rather than coming from a regular operational budget. Yet only 50% of surveyed leaders feel prepared to deal with increasingly disruptive climate risks.