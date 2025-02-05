A cross-modal attack involves inputting malicious data in one modality to produce malicious output in another. These can take the form of data poisoning attacks during the model training and development phase or adversarial attacks, which occur during the inference phase once the model has already been deployed.

“When you have multimodal systems, they’re obviously taking input, and there’s going to be some kind of parser that reads that input. For example, if you upload a PDF file or an image, there’s an image-parsing or OCR library that extracts data from it. However, those types of libraries have had issues,” says Boonen.

Cross-modal data poisoning attacks are arguably the most severe since a major vulnerability could necessitate the entire model being retrained on an updated data set. Generative AI uses encoders to transform input data into embeddings — numerical representations of the data that encode relationships and meanings. Multimodal systems use different encoders for each type of data, such as text, image, audio and video. On top of that, they use multimodal encoders to integrate and align data of different types.

In a cross-modal data poisoning attack, an adversary with access to training data and systems could manipulate input data to make encoders generate malicious embeddings. For example, they might deliberately add incorrect or misleading text captions to images so that the encoder misclassifies them, resulting in an undesirable output. In cases where the correct classification of data is crucial, as it is in AI systems used for medical diagnoses or autonomous vehicles, this can have dire consequences.

Red teaming is essential for simulating such scenarios before they can have real-world impact. “Let’s say you have an image classifier in a multimodal AI application,” says Boonen. “There are tools that you can use to generate images and have the classifier give you a score. Now, let’s imagine that a red team targets the scoring mechanism to gradually get it to classify an image incorrectly. For images, we don’t necessarily know how the classifier determines what each element of the image is, so you keep modifying it, such as by adding noise. Eventually, the classifier stops producing accurate results.”