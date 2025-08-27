Startup thinking at enterprise scale: Why AI demands a culture shift

In today’s AI-powered workplace, employees aren’t just asking for better tools. They’re asking for a better mindset. The traditional HR approach of incremental, reactive change is no longer enough. As Kimberly Morick, Partner in IBM® HR technology offering practice explains, organizations must embrace a startup mentality: agile, experimental and deeply human-centered. The question, she says, is “How do you get your culture to think differently?”
While startup culture often emerges organically, large organizations must cultivate it internally. Morick emphasizes that “culture starts from the top and is cascaded down,” but also highlights the importance of grassroots momentum. HR professionals must advocate for change by bringing ideas to leadership and demonstrating the value of new approaches.
This leadership alignment is especially critical in the age of AI. Morick says AI no longer concerns IT: It’s everyone’s responsibility. “AI is everyone’s initiative,” she says. “Everybody needs to take ownership and say, how am I going to be more effective at my job? How am I going to deliver faster, higher value results to the organization from my work?”
Think Newsletter
Join over 100,000 subscribers who receive access to learning hubs, expert insights and industry news on AI, security, automation, data and infrastructure—all curated in the Think Newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Your subscription will be delivered in English. You will find an unsubscribe link in every newsletter. You can manage your subscriptions or unsubscribe here. Refer to our IBM Privacy Statement for more information.
To reinforce this mindset, CEOs must set the tone for innovation and agility, while HR implements it across the workforce. According to IBM research, 87% of CEOs expect job roles to be augmented by emerging technologies, yet they often lack visibility into the day-to-day realities of employee experience. HR, with its deep understanding of talent and culture, is uniquely positioned to bridge that gap.
Morick urges HR professionals to “be super participatory and drive change.” By partnering with leadership, HR helps build a culture that embraces experimentation, continuous learning and strategic transformation. Together, CEOs and HR can foster a startup-like environment where employees feel empowered to innovate, adapt and contribute meaningfully to the organization’s future.
“One of the things that has held HR back... has been their tech and data literacy over the last several years,” says Morick. HR professionals often enter the field because they enjoy working with people, not necessarily with data. As a result, many lack the skills to apply analytics and AI effectively. This gap limits HR’s ability to be strategic and transformational.
HR must “plant the flag and say, ‘We’re strategic and transformational. We have the data, and we have the skills’…85% of jobs are going to be changing in the next 3–5 years,” Morick notes. “Let HR be the ones who help redefine those roles.” With access to rich employee data and insights, HR is uniquely positioned to help redefine jobs, identify future skills and guide career paths.
HR professionals must become “data detectives,” learning how to use analytics and AI to solve problems and drive strategic decisions. Organizations that invest in curated learning paths and AI education programs empower HR to lead this change.
Today’s workforce expects more than a paycheck. It wants flexibility, purpose and the opportunity to grow. Research from SAP shows that 57% of employees believe that burnout continues to rise unless companies make serious changes. IBM’s own studies suggest that over half of employees would switch jobs to work with cutting-edge technologies, and 39% would even take a pay cut for better training.
Morick sees this shift as a call to action: “Employees expect consumer-like experiences on the job. They want strategic career opportunities, mentoring, coaching and a culture that invests in their growth.” By designing agile, AI-enhanced workflows, HR creates time for innovation and experimentation, giving employees the space to contribute meaningfully to the business.
Startups succeed by fostering a culture of experimentation and ownership. Larger organizations can emulate this approach by hosting hackathons, expanding employee stock purchase plans and encouraging cross-functional collaboration. Morick highlights the importance of “incentivizing the workforce to come up with something new and cool.”
This mindset also means empowering employees to take charge of their own development. With AI-enabled tools like skills clouds and personalized learning paths, HR helps employees visualize their career trajectory and build the skills they need to get there without relying solely on human intervention.
Moreover, embracing a startup mentality means being willing to challenge traditional systems and processes. Morick points out that many organizations are consolidating their HR tech stacks to reduce duplicity and improve data integration. This approach not solely saves money but also enhances the employee experience by creating a seamless, unified platform for learning, performance and career development.
Organizations that embrace this startup mentality aren’t more innovative, they’re more successful. According to the IBM Institute for Business Value, companies that reimagine their operating models to reflect new ways of working outperform their competition by 44%.
And the benefits go beyond performance. “Invest in your culture,” Morick urges. “Your current employees are your strongest advocates. If they’re telling their friends that there’s culture and career growth, that you’re investing in them—they’re going to be your best recruiters.”
This kind of cultural investment also builds resilience. In a world where disruption is constant, organizations that foster agility, transparency and continuous learning are better equipped to adapt and thrive. HR, as the flight attendant of talent and culture, is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation.
Join IBM for a webinar where we demonstrate how to find real ROI through agentic AI initiatives, with examples across industries, use cases, and even IBM’s own stories of success.
Witness the transformative impact of AI agents on your HR processes, from talent acquisition and onboarding to employee engagement and retention.
Learn how organizations are shifting from launching AI in disparate pilots to using it to drive transformation at the core.
Dive into this comprehensive guide that breaks down key use cases, core capabilities, and step-by-step recommendations to help you choose the right solutions for your business.
Listen to experts share how you can use AI and data ethically to make HR more efficient and human.
Activate these five mindshifts to cut through the uncertainty, spur business reinvention, and supercharge growth with agentic AI.
Discover 10 ways HR can be a strategic advisor to develop a people-centric model that best positions the enterprise for the future.
Learn how HR leaders can create a generative AI-empowered culture by embracing experimentation and empowering people.
Build a more resilient business with AI-powered solutions for intelligent asset management and supply chain.
Transform your business operations with IBM by using rich data and powerful AI technologies to integrate optimization processes.
A single solution to orchestrate AI agents, assistants and workflows across your business.
Transform your business operations with IBM’s industry-leading solutions. Enhance productivity, agility and innovation through intelligent workflows and automation technologies.