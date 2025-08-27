Startup thinking at enterprise scale: Why AI demands a culture shift

While startup culture often emerges organically, large organizations must cultivate it internally. Morick emphasizes that “culture starts from the top and is cascaded down,” but also highlights the importance of grassroots momentum. HR professionals must advocate for change by bringing ideas to leadership and demonstrating the value of new approaches.

This leadership alignment is especially critical in the age of AI. Morick says AI no longer concerns IT: It’s everyone’s responsibility. “AI is everyone’s initiative,” she says. “Everybody needs to take ownership and say, how am I going to be more effective at my job? How am I going to deliver faster, higher value results to the organization from my work?”