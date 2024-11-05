Skills shortage directly tied to financial loss in data breaches

According to cybersecurity experts, an incident response specialist is one of the most critical roles for reducing breach impacts. The IBM reports from 2020 and 2022 make it clear that the ability to quickly detect, contain and mitigate breaches can radically reduce costs, and this is still true today.

While a well-rounded security team with diverse skills remains the ideal scenario for most organizations, it remains elusive for many.

Cloud security expertise is also increasingly prized as more organizations migrate data to the cloud.

Strong coding skills for secure development and automation are also in short supply. Proficiency in security information and event management (SIEM) tools and threat-hunting techniques can significantly improve detection and response times.

While technical prowess is crucial, soft skills are also surprisingly important. The number one soft skill, of course, is communication. Cybersecurity pros need to be able to explain complicated security concepts, processes and threats to non-security technical people and non-technical people in the organization.

In incident response scenarios, staying calm under pressure and making sound decisions quickly can make the difference between a contained incident and a full-blown data breach. Problem-solving skills are also essential when teams encounter unfamiliar threats, requiring creative thinking to develop custom containment strategies.