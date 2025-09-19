One of the most common traps in AI adoption is trying to do too much, too soon. The teams that succeed start with focused use cases, such as:



• Automating support replies

• Summarizing internal reports

• Improving search relevance



These use cases are faster to implement, easier to measure and quicker to prove value. That early traction builds trust and clears the path for scale.



Consider this real-world example. Minijob-Zentrale, a German agency managing part-time employment regulations, used generative AI to simplify legal content. Instead of a full overhaul, they improved editorial workflows for faster publishing, clearer messaging and better accessibility.



They solved a real problem without reinventing the system.



Business departments are seeing results too. For example, Honda used watsonx.ai to extract and structure knowledge from internal PowerPoint documents, reducing documentation modeling time by 67%. They unlocked faster onboarding and smarter operations. Tasks that once required three years are now completed in just one.

