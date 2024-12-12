Attackers can fake entire conversations using large language models (LLMs), voice cloning and speech-to-text software. This method is relatively easy to detect, however, so researchers at IBM X-Force carried out an experiment to determine if parts of a conversation can be captured and replaced in real-time.

They discovered that not only was this possible, but relatively easy to achieve. For the experiment, they used the keyword “bank account” — whenever the speaker said bank account, the LLM was instructed to replace the stated bank account number with a fake one.

The limited use of AI made this technique hard to spot, offering a way for attackers to compromise key data without getting caught.