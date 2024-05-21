Working in the security clearance world: How security clearances impact jobs

We recently published an article about the importance of security clearances for roles across various sectors, particularly those associated with national security and defense.

But obtaining a clearance is only part of the journey. Maintaining and potentially expanding your clearance over time requires continued diligence and adherence to stringent guidelines.

This brief explainer discusses the duration of security clearances, the recurring processes involved in maintaining them and possibilities for expansion, as well as the economic benefits of these credentialed positions.