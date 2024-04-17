What should security operations teams take away from the IBM X-Force 2024 Threat Intelligence Index?

The IBM X-Force 2024 Threat Intelligence Index has been released. The headlines are in and among them are the fact that a global identity crisis is emerging. X-Force noted a 71% increase year-to-year in attacks using valid credentials.

In this blog post, I’ll explore three cybersecurity recommendations from the Threat Intelligence Index, and define a checklist your Security Operations Center (SOC) should consider as you help your organization manage identity risk.

The report identified six action items:

Remove identity silos Reduce the risk of credential harvesting Know your dark web exposure Establish secure AI and models Implement a DevSecOps approach to planning and testing Reduce the impact of an incident

I’m going to focus on the first three. Why? Because the last three are things you should be doing now irrespective of the results of the 2024 Threat Intelligence Index report and are much larger than the SOC. While the first three action items involve more than just the SOC, the call to action for the SOC is clear: focus on identity risk.