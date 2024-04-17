What should security operations teams take away from the IBM X-Force 2024 Threat Intelligence Index?

3 min read
The IBM X-Force 2024 Threat Intelligence Index has been released. The headlines are in and among them are the fact that a global identity crisis is emerging. X-Force noted a 71% increase year-to-year in attacks using valid credentials.
In this blog post, I’ll explore three cybersecurity recommendations from the Threat Intelligence Index, and define a checklist your Security Operations Center (SOC) should consider as you help your organization manage identity risk.
The report identified six action items:
I’m going to focus on the first three. Why? Because the last three are things you should be doing now irrespective of the results of the 2024 Threat Intelligence Index report and are much larger than the SOC. While the first three action items involve more than just the SOC, the call to action for the SOC is clear: focus on identity risk.
The report notes that 30% of all observed entry points to incidents in 2023 used valid credentials. The use of valid credentials is more damaging when accounts do not use enterprise identity systems with built-in controls. We need to make sure our insider risk capabilities are up to date. The SOC checklist includes:
The best way to prevent attackers from using valid credentials for malicious activities is to prevent those credentials from being compromised in the first place. The SOC checklist includes:
SOC analysts aren’t going to spend time poking around the dark web. Their threat intelligence counterparts, however, are on the dark web and what they find can be invaluable for the SOC team. The SOC checklist here includes:
The fact that valid credential misuse tied with phishing as the initial point of access to incidents in 2023 is a call to action for SOC teams to revisit their detection and response capabilities related to identities and insider risk. If the checklist in this blog puts some items on your to-do list, we have resources that can help.
To implement any of the actions above, you can request a no-cost threat management workshop for your organization.
If you’d like to get more details on these insights, check out the full 2024 Threat Intelligence Index report.
For help preparing for when, not if, a cyberattack occurs, learn more about our X-Force Cyber Range immersive simulations.
If you’re already in a great place for each of the checklist items, even better!