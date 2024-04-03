SEC climate-related disclosure rules for public companies

On March 6, 2024, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) (link resides outside ibm.com) adopted rules to enhance and standardize climate-related disclosures by public companies and in public offerings. The commission’s adoption of the rules is two years in the making. The original proposed rules, issued in March 2022, aimed to ensure consistency in how publicly traded companies provided climate-related information to investors.
These new rules join existing regulations in both the US and around the world requiring companies to make climate-related disclosures and provide other ESG-related metrics. In California, for example, legislation passed in late 2023 requires Scope 3 emissions disclosures, while the European Union’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive—which mandates disclosures on a range of sustainability issues—was adopted earlier in the year.
Per the new SEC rules, companies will be required to disclose:
The SEC is requiring that required climate-related disclosures be included in companies’ filings with the commission, such as registration statements and annual reports.
The new rules will take effect 60 days after they’re published in the federal register. However, there will be a phase-in period for compliance, with the largest companies reporting, as required, on climate-related risks by fiscal year 2025 and on emissions by 2026. Compliance dates for smaller companies range between 2026 and 2028, depending on their registrant type.
IBM offers products that help organizations track and report their environmental impact, and their exposure to climate risk. The IBM Envizi ESG Suite provides a single system of record for ESG data, GHG emissions calculations and reporting tools that organizations can use to help them manage their disclosures.
IBM Consulting Sustainability Services can assist organizations in addressing the SEC’s climate disclosure regulations through a comprehensive approach that includes data curation, gap analysis, strategy development and reporting services. Together, with IBM’s broader sustainability solutions portfolio, we help clients operationalize their reporting to drive business value and turn their sustainability goals into action.
The client is responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. IBM does not provide legal advice nor represent or warrant that its services or products will ensure that the client is compliant with any law or regulation.