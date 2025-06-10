Throughout my 20-year career, I have collaborated with clients across multiple industries on various projects to transform their finance functions leveraging SAP solutions. I started with R/3, followed with ECC 5 and ECC 6 (with the significant emergence of the new general ledger). In 2018, I moved onto my first of many SAP S/4HANA transformations featuring all the wonderful new capabilities one can read in online blogs.

SAP S/4HANA projects themselves have many different flavors, like the most known Greenfield, Brownfield, SAP Central Finance, SAP Public Cloud and what we at IBM/TruQua refer to as the “Rapid Move”. I have worked full lifecycles for all these types of S/4HANA transformations. However, it’s Rapid Move in particular that I would like to share a few lessons learned, and some key watch points based on my experience.

Before I share my views, here is a quick review of what a Rapid Move approach is and why organizations are increasingly looking at it as a real option to adopt S/4HANA.

Picture Greenfield on one end of the spectrum, allowing full flexibility for transformation but taking longer to implement—which ends up costing more. On the other end, we have Brownfield where the transformation is limited which is why some call it a technical upgrade. Somewhere in the middle, we have the Rapid Move.

I say somewhere because a Rapid Move project can sit very close to Brownfield or be more ambitious in the transformation and move closer to Greenfield. Essentially, a Rapid Move project copies the production environment into a new system without data (the empty shell) and upgrades it to S/4HANA.

Before the data loads and subsequent conversion, it allows for some transformation to occur in the form of configuration and/or code development. The data is then loaded into this new transformed empty shell (after it’s properly mapped) and the final conversion process is run. With the Rapid Move approach, organizations really have a valid alternative when adopting S/4HANA.