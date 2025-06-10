Throughout my 20-year career, I have collaborated with clients across multiple industries on various projects to transform their finance functions leveraging SAP solutions. I started with R/3, followed with ECC 5 and ECC 6 (with the significant emergence of the new general ledger). In 2018, I moved onto my first of many SAP S/4HANA transformations featuring all the wonderful new capabilities one can read in online blogs.
SAP S/4HANA projects themselves have many different flavors, like the most known Greenfield, Brownfield, SAP Central Finance, SAP Public Cloud and what we at IBM/TruQua refer to as the “Rapid Move”. I have worked full lifecycles for all these types of S/4HANA transformations. However, it’s Rapid Move in particular that I would like to share a few lessons learned, and some key watch points based on my experience.
Before I share my views, here is a quick review of what a Rapid Move approach is and why organizations are increasingly looking at it as a real option to adopt S/4HANA.
Picture Greenfield on one end of the spectrum, allowing full flexibility for transformation but taking longer to implement—which ends up costing more. On the other end, we have Brownfield where the transformation is limited which is why some call it a technical upgrade. Somewhere in the middle, we have the Rapid Move.
I say somewhere because a Rapid Move project can sit very close to Brownfield or be more ambitious in the transformation and move closer to Greenfield. Essentially, a Rapid Move project copies the production environment into a new system without data (the empty shell) and upgrades it to S/4HANA.
Before the data loads and subsequent conversion, it allows for some transformation to occur in the form of configuration and/or code development. The data is then loaded into this new transformed empty shell (after it’s properly mapped) and the final conversion process is run. With the Rapid Move approach, organizations really have a valid alternative when adopting S/4HANA.
Here are nine tips on what organizations should consider when leveraging the Rapid Move approach:
1. Align on project methodology
One can say that this tip is true for all projects, but it's especially important with a Rapid Move project as it has many unique characteristics that require attention in methodology.
2. Get the landscape and systems right
3. Decide on your key transformation items and don’t be too ambitious
4. Get your data right
5. Custom code remediation is an essential part of your agile sprints. However, service implementers that specialize in this task might not remediate custom code completely. Consider having a backup of functional consultants and developers to take care of the rest. Having existing documentation for each custom code is a plus, but my experience tells me that this documentation sometimes is out of date or simply doesn’t exist.
6. Start planning integration testing early on, giving extra focus on the transformed scope items or those items that simply run differently in S/4HANA (identified by the simplification list).
7. Start building a runbook for migration from the first (sandbox) conversion and update it as you go through the project and the remaining (many) conversions. This process needs to run like clockwork as you approach cutover and go live.
8. Be excessively clear on communication internally to project team members as well as externally to the wider organization. Lack of or ineffective communication on plans, milestones, status and outcomes significantly impact the project.
9. A Rapid Move project won’t take an organization to the transformed end state but is rather the foundation where further transformation can and should occur. These projects have a “big-bang” go live so derisking business operations must be a priority.
Industry newsletter
Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Your subscription will be delivered in English. You will find an unsubscribe link in every newsletter. You can manage your subscriptions or unsubscribe here. Refer to our IBM Privacy Statement for more information.
Rapid Move is here to stay and there’s an increasing number of organizations planning to follow this approach as they initiate their transformation journey. It can be the right mix of flexibility and control, accelerating time to value and minimizing business risk. At IBM/TruQua, we have delivered many Rapid Move transformations and are therefore uniquely positioned to advise and guide you each step of the way.
Hope the information is useful and do reach out if you have any comments, concerns, or need help.
Read how CEOs feel about sustainability in their own words and how they are baking it into their business.
Discover 7 business trends that experts expect to shape the world in the next 3 years—and 7 bets worth making to benefit from them.
Dive into how Climate Service integrated climate data into financial decisions using IBM technology.
Reinvent how work gets done by intersecting business and technology transformation to unlock enterprise agility.
Reimagine and modernize HR with AI at the core to deliver better business outcomes and unlock employees’ full potential.
Unlock financial performance and business value with end-to-end services that infuse data analytics, AI and automation across core processes.
Grow and transform your business by reimagining your corporate strategy and how you work.