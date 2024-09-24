SANS Institute: Top 5 dangerous cyberattack techniques in 2024

Heather Mahalik Barnhart, a SANS DFIR Curriculum Lead and Senior Director of Community Engagement at Cellebrite, led the discussion on the sensitive topic of AI-powered child sextortion. Barnhart explained how AI deepfakes have allowed malicious parties to create convincing images or videos of their victims without them ever having shared any compromising material.

The fear of having fabricated content shared online can lead victims to comply with extortionists’ demands, regardless of their validity. To combat this threat, Barnhart stresses the importance of awareness and education. Adults and children alike should be reminded not to talk to strangers online and to carefully consider their privacy settings when using social media.

In the unfortunate event that someone falls victim to sextortion, Barnhart reminds everyone that there are ways to help them get out of the situation. Resources like the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s “Take It Down” program and various support lines can assist in removing harmful content and providing necessary assistance.