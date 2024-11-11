When IBM’s AI Ethics Board, now named the IBM Responsible Technology Board, received its mandate in 2019, the landscape of responsible artificial intelligence (AI) looked markedly different. AI was generally not covered by specific regulations; in fact, the EU AI Act, the world’s first comprehensive AI regulation, would not be proposed for another 2 years.

Many enterprises, including IBM, had only recently introduced guiding principles for responsible AI development and use. Many nonprofit coalitions advocating for responsible AI, such as the Partnership on AI, were in their infancy.

Although no one had a crystal ball to foresee AI’s future, it was clear that the industry was poised for great innovation. At IBM, we recognized that trust had to be central to this progress, starting with a multidisciplinary Responsible Technology Board responsible for governance and decision-making in responsible AI.

As we reflect on the IBM Responsible Technology Board’s 5th anniversary, 5 key changes stand out as especially meaningful to our business, the industry and the world.