Reducing ransomware recovery costs in education

Not surprisingly, a recent study also found that students are impacted by ransomware attacks on the education sector. A study from Action1 found that the majority (64%) of education IT workers report that ransomware impacts education quality. Researchers found the reasons for the attacks are multifold, including that 44% devote only 10% of their IT budget to cybersecurity and the majority of schools (78%) do not employ cybersecurity specialists.

In an NPR article, Noelle Ellerson Ng with the School Superintendents Association said that the reason for targeting the education sector is that schools are often low-hanging fruit. Additionally, she points to the fact that school systems, which collect a lot of valuable data from both students and employees, often are the largest employers in a community.

“That makes it very, very ripe,” says Ng. “And then you layer on the fact that [the data] is so sensitive and so longitudinal and so personal, and there’s a huge vulnerability.”